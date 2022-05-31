Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:VONE opened at $189.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $173.60 and a 1-year high of $220.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.
