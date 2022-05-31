Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $189.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $173.60 and a 1-year high of $220.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONE. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 3,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

