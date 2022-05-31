Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VBLT. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.09. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.