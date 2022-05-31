Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.57-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vectrus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

VEC opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary L. Howell purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $50,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $927,485.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,892.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $186,374. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vectrus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 113.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

