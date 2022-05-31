Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,839. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.28.

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 71.57% and a negative net margin of 20.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,318.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $82,850 over the last 90 days. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Venus Concept by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period.

About Venus Concept (Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.