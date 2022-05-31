Verint Systems (VRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Verint Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.500-$2.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.45-2.55 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -730.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,302,626.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $515,009.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,826.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.