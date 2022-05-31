Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $659,050 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veritex by 51.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.