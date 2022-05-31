Verizon Communications Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

Verizon Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. 256,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,587,310. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $214.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,420,707. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.