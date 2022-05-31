Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRCA. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.