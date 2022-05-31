VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “

Get VersaBank alerts:

VBNK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. 6,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,652. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.53 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34.

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,863,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in VersaBank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,291,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VersaBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VersaBank (VBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.