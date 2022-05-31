Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will post $743.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $732.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.00 million. Viasat reported sales of $664.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Viasat by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $624,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. Viasat has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

