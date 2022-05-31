Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will announce $743.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $732.40 million to $755.00 million. Viasat posted sales of $664.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Viasat’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. Viasat has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.