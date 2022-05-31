Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $45,995.74 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $45,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,790.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $48,601.41.

On Monday, March 28th, Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51.

Vicarious Surgical stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 440,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,537. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

