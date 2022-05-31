Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,500 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 814,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Shares of VITFF opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

