Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,500 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 814,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.
Shares of VITFF opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97.
About Victoria Gold (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria Gold (VITFF)
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.