Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.64.

VSCO traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

