Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Victory Square Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
