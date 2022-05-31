Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Victory Square Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

