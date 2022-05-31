Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VWTR opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Vidler Water Resources has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $288.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Vidler Water Resources ( NASDAQ:VWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 113.18% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides potable water resources to communities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

