Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) vs. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Head to Head Survey

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Viper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinduoduo and Viper Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $14.74 billion 4.06 $1.22 billion $1.47 32.86 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pinduoduo and Viper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 4 7 0 2.64 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinduoduo currently has a consensus price target of $68.11, suggesting a potential upside of 41.02%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo 13.91% 23.30% 9.61% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pinduoduo beats Viper Networks on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Viper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. is based in Troy, Michigan.

