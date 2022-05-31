Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,613,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 2,026,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CBBYF opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

