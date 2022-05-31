Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE VGI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. 2,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,162. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
