Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VGI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. 2,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,162. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

