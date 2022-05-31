Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Director Sells $29,005.59 in Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total value of $29,005.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Howard Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00.

Shares of VRTS traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.66. 47,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,150. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.57. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.30 and a 12 month high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $221.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 35.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

