Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.
EDF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. 413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,190. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
