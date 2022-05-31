Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

EDF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. 413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,190. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

