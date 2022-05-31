Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.