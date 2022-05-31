Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.74.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
