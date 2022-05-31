Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSE EDI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.68.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
