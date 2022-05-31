Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

ZTR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,016. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

