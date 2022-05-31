Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of V traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.17. 9,585,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,831,341. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $403.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on V. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
