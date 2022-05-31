Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of V traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.17. 9,585,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,831,341. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $403.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Several research firms have commented on V. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

