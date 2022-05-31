Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). Vivint Smart Home reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

VVNT opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 49.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 689.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 305.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198,720 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 43.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the period.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

