VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $142.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $129.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. VMware has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $7,081,793. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $17,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $158,959,000 after acquiring an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in VMware by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

