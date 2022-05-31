Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 225 ($2.85) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.86) to GBX 146 ($1.85) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.
VOD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.63. 516,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,705,280. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
