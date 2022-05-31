Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 225 ($2.85) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.86) to GBX 146 ($1.85) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

VOD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.63. 516,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,705,280. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

