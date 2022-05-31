Vodafone Group Public’s (VOD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.83) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.85) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.85) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.77 ($2.12).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 130.26 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.79. The firm has a market cap of £36.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

