Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €175.00 by Berenberg Bank

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €175.00 ($188.17) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($220.43) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €225.35 ($242.31).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded up €1.72 ($1.85) on Tuesday, hitting €153.96 ($165.55). 647,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €150.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €167.40. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a one year high of €245.45 ($263.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.