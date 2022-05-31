Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($290.32) to €280.00 ($301.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($225.81) to €230.00 ($247.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.74 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. Research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

