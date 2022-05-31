Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

