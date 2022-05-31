VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Buys 8,701 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 8,701 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $72,740.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,465,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,327,408.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Beat Kahli bought 18,819 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,965.35.

On Monday, May 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 19,855 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $148,713.95.

On Thursday, May 19th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.

VOXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 303,411 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 185.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in VOXX International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 69,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

