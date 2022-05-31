Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 160.8% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 15,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2,641.8% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 175,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 168,729 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 23.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period.

VOYA stock opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

