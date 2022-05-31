VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. 6,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,334. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 444.88%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 934,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 73,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

