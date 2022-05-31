W Rodney Mcmullen Buys 3,000 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

W Rodney Mcmullen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get V.F. alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. 4,106,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,587. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.