Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Jonathan Green Sells 130,009 Shares

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 130,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $26,001.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,038,559 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Waitr alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $48,619.29.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 47,888 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $9,577.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Jonathan Green sold 24,837 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $5,215.77.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jonathan Green sold 8,828 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $1,942.16.

NASDAQ WTRH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 1,779,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,935. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $29.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -1.02.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter. Waitr had a negative net margin of 47.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.