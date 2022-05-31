Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.

WALD stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Waldencast Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

