Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.79 billion-$585.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.18 billion.Walmart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.57.

WMT opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.87. The stock has a market cap of $353.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,232,388. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 322,302 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $8,156,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Walmart by 12.2% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,965,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

