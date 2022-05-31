Walter Louis Jones, Jr. Purchases 267 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. acquired 267 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $15,408.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $47,322.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. 1,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,160. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $844.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $13,409,000. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 346,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,260,000 after purchasing an additional 154,595 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $3,978,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,830,000 after acquiring an additional 55,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

