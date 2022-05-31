Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.38.
WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.55%.
About Waste Connections (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
