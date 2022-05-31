Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.38.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average is $131.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $115.75 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.