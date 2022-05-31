Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) will announce $489.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $496.00 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $467.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $122.47 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average is $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.