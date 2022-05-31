Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN):

5/26/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/16/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

5/4/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

5/3/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $106.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.73. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently -65.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.