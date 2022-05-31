Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Future (FUTR)

Future (LON: FUTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2022 – Future had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,300 ($41.75) to GBX 2,750 ($34.79). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Future had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,512 ($57.09) to GBX 3,253 ($41.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Future had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,225 ($66.11) to GBX 3,600 ($45.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Future had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/14/2022 – Future had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of Future stock traded down GBX 32 ($0.40) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,974 ($24.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,271.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,838.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88. Future plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,769 ($22.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,968 ($50.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,913 ($24.20) per share, for a total transaction of £99,131.66 ($125,419.61).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

