Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Future (FUTR)

Future (LON: FUTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/19/2022 – Future had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,300 ($41.75) to GBX 2,750 ($34.79). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Future had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,512 ($57.09) to GBX 3,253 ($41.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – Future had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,225 ($66.11) to GBX 3,600 ($45.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Future had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/14/2022 – Future had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Shares of Future stock traded down GBX 32 ($0.40) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,974 ($24.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,271.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,838.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88. Future plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,769 ($22.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,968 ($50.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.
In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,913 ($24.20) per share, for a total transaction of £99,131.66 ($125,419.61).
