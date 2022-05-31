Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH):

5/20/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €205.00 ($220.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/19/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €199.00 ($213.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/18/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €188.00 ($202.15) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/12/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €188.00 ($202.15) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/4/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($172.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €180.00 ($193.55) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/29/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €155.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/29/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($204.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/28/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €197.00 ($211.83) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/28/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($172.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($204.30) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/12/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €197.00 ($211.83) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/8/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €184.00 ($197.85) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/8/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($204.30) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/5/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €191.00 ($205.38) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €167.80 ($180.43). 72,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. Wacker Chemie AG has a fifty-two week low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a fifty-two week high of €177.75 ($191.13). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €161.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €147.64.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

