Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ON (ONON)

ON (NYSE: ONON) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/21/2022 – ON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “
- 5/18/2022 – ON had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – ON had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – ON is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2022 – ON had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.
- 4/19/2022 – ON is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ONON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. 19,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. On Holding AG has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $55.87.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
