Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mesoblast (MESO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2022 – Mesoblast is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Mesoblast was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

5/18/2022 – Mesoblast is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Mesoblast is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Mesoblast is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/24/2022 – Mesoblast is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2022 – Mesoblast is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Mesoblast Limited has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesoblast by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 43.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

