Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mesoblast (MESO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) in the last few weeks:
- 5/26/2022 – Mesoblast is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Mesoblast was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “
- 5/18/2022 – Mesoblast is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Mesoblast is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2022 – Mesoblast is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2022 – Mesoblast is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2022 – Mesoblast is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Mesoblast Limited has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesoblast by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 43.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
