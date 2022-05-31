Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ocado Group (OCDO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ocado Group (LON: OCDO) in the last few weeks:

5/30/2022 – Ocado Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Ocado Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($19.61) to GBX 850 ($10.75). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Ocado Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Ocado Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/3/2022 – Ocado Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($22.77) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Ocado Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) price target on the stock.

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 928.60 ($11.75) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The firm has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a PE ratio of -30.75. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,105 ($26.63). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 990.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,317.27.

In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £100,044 ($126,573.89). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,643 shares of company stock worth $10,048,133.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

