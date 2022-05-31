Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS: SMMCF) in the last few weeks:

5/16/2022 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

5/16/2022 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

5/13/2022 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

5/12/2022 – Summit Industrial Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2022 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Shares of SMMCF remained flat at $$14.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

