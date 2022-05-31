Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Verb Technology (VERB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Verb Technology (NASDAQ: VERB) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2022 – Verb Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

5/21/2022 – Verb Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

5/20/2022 – Verb Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.50.

5/17/2022 – Verb Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $2.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Verb Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

Shares of NASDAQ VERB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. 40,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,749. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 326.57% and a negative return on equity of 232.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Verb Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

